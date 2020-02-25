IoT Chain (ITC) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001509 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Kucoin, Bibox and Huobi. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $12.31 million and $8.39 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.32 or 0.02760430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00219655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00133992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000633 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,658 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bithumb, OKEx, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

