IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Market Cap of $24.05 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Coineal and IDEX. IoTeX has a market cap of $24.05 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00491695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $577.64 or 0.06287732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00059029 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025585 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010761 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,400,009,890 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Coineal and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

