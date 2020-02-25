IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 222.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock traded down $3.37 on Tuesday, reaching $128.80. 10,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.23. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.82.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

