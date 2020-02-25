Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.64), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

IRDM stock traded down $2.97 on Tuesday, hitting $25.80. 1,146,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,828. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

