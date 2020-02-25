Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

