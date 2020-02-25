iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,231,000 after buying an additional 56,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,616,000 after buying an additional 442,942 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 762,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,237,000 after buying an additional 154,357 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,108,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 587,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,837,000 after purchasing an additional 97,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.05. 20,793,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,937,765. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.18. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $151.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

