iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is First Business Financial Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 11.5% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $72,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after acquiring an additional 188,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813,942 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,554 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

