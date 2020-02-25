iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 237,373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after acquiring an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,122,000 after acquiring an additional 181,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,641,000 after purchasing an additional 341,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,907. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.10 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.