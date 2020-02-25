iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000.

IJH stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.35. 106,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,851. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.59 and a 200-day moving average of $198.41. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

