iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 495,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $41,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.35.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.