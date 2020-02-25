iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) is Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,897,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after purchasing an additional 177,624 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 443,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,916,000 after buying an additional 56,635 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 334,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,434,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 203,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.39. 963,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $88.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.