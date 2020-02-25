iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stake Decreased by Ramsey Quantitative Systems

Ramsey Quantitative Systems decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,938 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 35.2% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ramsey Quantitative Systems owned about 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYG stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,656,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,720,457. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average is $87.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.