iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 267,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000.

LQD stock opened at $131.77 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $132.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3368 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

