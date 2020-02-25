iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Ramsey Quantitative Systems

Ramsey Quantitative Systems lowered its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,741 shares during the period. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 37.1% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ramsey Quantitative Systems owned 0.09% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,312,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,812. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.48 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

