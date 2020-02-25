iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.8% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after buying an additional 532,711 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,154,000 after buying an additional 790,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter.

EFA opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

