iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,512 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,266,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

