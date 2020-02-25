iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $38,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $181.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $143.94 and a 12-month high of $192.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.