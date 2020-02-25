iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Bought by Allianz Investment Management LLC

Allianz Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Allianz Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Allianz Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,147,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,737. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

