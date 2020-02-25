Italo Market Cap Tops $27,123.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Italo has a market capitalization of $27,123.00 and approximately $261.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Italo has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.21 or 0.02741615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00217647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00131548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 3,792,527 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Italo is italo.network.

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.