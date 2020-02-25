Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.50-13.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $3.61 on Tuesday, hitting $127.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,130. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $116.52 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.14.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $3,714,896. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

