Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.50-$13.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 12.50-13.40 EPS.

JAZZ stock traded down $3.61 on Tuesday, hitting $127.25. 679,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,028. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $116.52 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average of $137.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.14.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $997,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,896. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

