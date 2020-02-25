JD Coin (JDC) Price Hits $0.0764 on Exchanges

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $996,358.00 and approximately $7,751.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.58 or 0.02819253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00221863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00138104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,049,395 coins. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

