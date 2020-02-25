Jewel (JWL) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Jewel has a market capitalization of $19.91 million and $1.24 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jewel has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.46 or 0.02773919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00218970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00038389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00133357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

