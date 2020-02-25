JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of JMP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

NYSE:JMP opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $62.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. JMP Group has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

