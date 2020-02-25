Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $47,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 160,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JLL. Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.80. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $124.01 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

