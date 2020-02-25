Joule 1-Day Volume Hits $63,892.00 (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Joule coin can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Joule has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joule has a market cap of $34.00 million and $63,892.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.02760953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00218291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00038197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00135477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Joule

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. Joule’s official website is www.jouleindex.com.

Joule Coin Trading

Joule can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joule should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joule using one of the exchanges listed above.

