JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) to Neutral

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

NYSE MPLX opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Mplx by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

