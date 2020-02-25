Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Jumbo Interactive’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Shares of ASX JIN traded up A$0.37 ($0.26) during trading on Tuesday, hitting A$12.05 ($8.55). 1,300,906 shares of the company traded hands. Jumbo Interactive has a 1 year low of A$9.12 ($6.47) and a 1 year high of A$27.92 ($19.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $752.21 million and a P/E ratio of 28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of A$19.17.

About Jumbo Interactive

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through Internet and mobile devices primarily in Australia and Fiji. It operates through two segments, Internet Lotteries Australia and Other. The company is involved in the sale of official government and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software system.

