Katrina Cliffe Buys 15,000 Shares of Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) Stock

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) insider Katrina Cliffe acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,409.63).

Shares of LON WINE opened at GBX 217.15 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.25 million and a P/E ratio of -9.78. Majestic Wine PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 204 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 320 ($4.21). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 239.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WINE shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Majestic Wine Company Profile

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

