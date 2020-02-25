Kcash (KCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Kcash has a market cap of $2.31 million and $1.51 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Kcash Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.