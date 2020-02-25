KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 111,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

