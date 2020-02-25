KickCoin Tops One Day Volume of $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.78 or 0.02559138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00212713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00128797 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, Exmo, Bibox, Gate.io and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

