Kohl’s (KSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Kohl’s to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KSS stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $75.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

