Krios (KRI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $863.00

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Krios has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $863.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.21 or 0.02741615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00217647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00131548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,622,977 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

