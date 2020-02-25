KuCoin Shares (KCS) One Day Volume Tops $8.60 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $100.24 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00013109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 171,850,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,850,451 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

