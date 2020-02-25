KZ Cash (KZC) Price Down 26.1% This Week

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a market cap of $98,094.00 and approximately $6,764.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

