Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.34-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $384-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.92 million.Lantheus also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.25-0.27 EPS.

Shares of LNTH opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNTH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 6,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $132,227.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,370.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam R. Leno sold 11,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $233,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,072 shares in the company, valued at $772,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $767,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

