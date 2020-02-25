Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34 to $1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $384 million to $390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.92 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.34-1.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. 448,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,816. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $401,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,258.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sam R. Leno sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $233,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $767,411 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

