Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.25-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $89-91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.98 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.34-1.40 EPS.

LNTH stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $631.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.43. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lantheus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $401,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,739,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 6,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $132,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,370.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $767,411 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

