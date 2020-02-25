Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25 to $0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million to $91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.21 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.34-1.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. BidaskClub lowered Lantheus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of LNTH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. 448,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,816. The company has a market cap of $631.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,739,258.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam R. Leno sold 11,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $233,612.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $767,411. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

