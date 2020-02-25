Lau Associates LLC Has $20.72 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lau Associates LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Apple comprises 10.3% of Lau Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $298.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,309.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

