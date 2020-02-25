LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Craig Millis Johnson Acquires 1,000 Shares

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Craig Millis Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $17,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. 11,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,225. The company has a market cap of $220.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. LCNB Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. LCNB had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. LCNB’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in LCNB in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,167,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the third quarter valued at about $883,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCNB. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

