Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.87. 317,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,576. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.55. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $105.10 and a 1-year high of $159.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.08.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

