Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Issues Earnings Results

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.31), RTT News reports. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lendingtree updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

TREE stock traded down $42.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.07. The company had a trading volume of 41,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,965. Lendingtree has a 1 year low of $281.01 and a 1 year high of $434.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.43, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, December 13th. Compass Point raised Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lendingtree from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

