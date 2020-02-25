Lendingtree’s (TREE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $450.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lendingtree from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Compass Point raised Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $341.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 411.24, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lendingtree has a 12 month low of $281.01 and a 12 month high of $434.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.45 and a 200-day moving average of $321.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 508,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,423,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,423,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 366,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

