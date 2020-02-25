LEOcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $360.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $405,565.00 and $360.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, C-CEX, LEOxChange and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,168.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.76 or 0.02613524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.73 or 0.03670432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00742767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00814257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00094919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009874 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029686 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00590738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, TOPBTC, LEOxChange and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

