LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LGIH traded down $13.28 on Tuesday, reaching $79.80. 910,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,870. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.94. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

