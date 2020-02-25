LHT Achieves Market Cap of $2.98 Million (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. LHT has a market cap of $2.98 million and $742.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000130 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.