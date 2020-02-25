LIFE (LIFE) Trading Down 8.1% This Week

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. LIFE has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $2,193.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIFE token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.78 or 0.02559138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00212713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00128797 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

