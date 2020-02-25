Lightpaycoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (LPC)

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Lightpaycoin has a total market capitalization of $4,860.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightpaycoin has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightpaycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.46 or 0.02773919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00218970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00038389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00133357 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin. Lightpaycoin’s official website is lightpaycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightpaycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

